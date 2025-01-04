Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe on Saturday moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's assembly poll victory claiming procedural lapses.

In the 2024 Maharashtra elections, Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe lost to Fadnavis in the Nagpur South-West constituency by 39,710 votes.

His lawyer AB Moon said they have filed a petition in the HC as "several mandatory provisions were not followed" during the polls. They have urged the court to declare the result “null and void”, he said.

Former minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur who lost from Teosa, five of her party colleagues and one NCP (SP) leader, have also filed similar petitions, said their lawyer Pavan Dahat.

The court is yet to admit all the eight petitions.

