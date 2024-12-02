New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Following continous adjournments of both houses of Parliament in the first week of the Winter Session, Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and senior MP K C Venugopal met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

"We already met with the Speaker and our only demand is that he has to take action to run the House smoothly. We are ready to run the House provided there should be a discussion on the Constitution which they promised us," Venugopal told ANI.

Ahead of commencement of Parliament session for the day, INDIA bloc parties met in the chambers of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and explored ways to get Parliament functioning.

Both houses of Parliament that resumed this morning soon adjourned for the day amid protests and slogans in both houses by opposition parties seeking discussion over the Adani issue, violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his disappointment and said that it was a terrible situation which was bad for the country. He said that the government must make an effort and cooperate with the opposition to let the Parliament function.

The onus was on the government to make Parliament function, Tharoor said, adding that they should cooperate with the opposition and find common ground. "Terrible situation. The government must make an effort...We have always had this approach that the onus is on the government to make the Parliament function. They should cooperate with the opposition and find common ground. The opposition has proposed a solution, which is to have a debate on the Constitution. If the government concedes, I am sure the Parliament would function. It is bad for the country, bad for the voters and bad for us. But the government must make some effort instead of putting all the onus on the opposition. In every democracy, there is an agreement on what issues should be discussed. Where is the agreement here?"

Both Houses were adjourned for the day after they reconvened at noon following adjournments since the sessions began at 11 am. (ANI)

