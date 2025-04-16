A tragic incident unfolded at Dal Lake on Wednesday, April 16, as a shikara capsized due to gusty winds, leaving onlookers and authorities deeply concerned. The heart-wrenching scenes of the capsized shikara raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place for such watercrafts. The incident, which occurred amid strong winds, highlights the pressing need for life-saving equipment for shikara operators and passengers, especially during inclement weather conditions. Eyewitnesses reported that the gusty winds caused the boat to lose balance, leading to the unfortunate overturning. Shivpuri Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying Devotees to Siddh Baba Temple Capsizes at Mata Tila Dam in Madhya Pradesh, 7 People Missing.

Small Boat Capsizes Amid Gusty Winds in Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake

Heart wrenching scenes from Dal lake #Srinagar Shikara Capsized in #DalLake amid Gusty winds. Praying for the safety of all. These shikaras should be provided with life saving jackets to avert tragedy during inclement weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/YzAvjIaOfQ — Ranjan jotshi (@RanjanJotshi) April 16, 2025

