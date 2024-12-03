New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the constitution of a JPC probe over Adani Group allegations.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 03 December 2024: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate grave allegations against the Adani Group," he said in the notice.

In the notice, Congress MP Hussain urged the house to discuss "A US court indictment that directly implicates the Adani Group in the payment of bribes to state officials to secure Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), raising significant concerns over corruption, misuse of public institutions, and ethical violations in public sector dealings."

Hussain also urged the house to discuss, "SECI's role in enabling and facilitating such practices, which calls into question its internal oversight mechanisms, decision-making processes, and broader accountability as a public sector entity entrusted with India's renewable energy goals."

He has also demanded a discussion on, "Persistent allegations of financial irregularities, including stock manipulation, the use of tax havens to avoid scrutiny, and the accumulation of unsustainable levels of debt, which indicate systemic failures in governance and regulatory enforcement."

Hussain also urged the house to discuss, "Erosion of institutional trust in key regulatory bodies such as SEBI, with allegations of conflicts of interest and a lack of impartial oversight under its leadership, further deepening public skepticism about the regulatory framework."

He has also demanded a discussion on, "The broader implications of these allegations for India's economic integrity, global reputation, and the functioning of public institutions tasked with maintaining transparency and accountability."

Hussain demanded the House take immediate cognizance of the matter and hold a comprehensive discussion to uphold the principles of good governance and accountability.

"Given the gravity of these issues and their impact on public trust, economic stability, and institutional integrity, this matter demands immediate and thorough parliamentary deliberation to uphold the principles of good governance and accountability," he said in the notice.

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

