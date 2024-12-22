Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's Vice President Rajeev Bhardwaj on Sunday blamed the Congress party and its leaders for the 'deteriorating condition' in the State.

Further, he alleged that during the Assembly, Congress ministers and its chief were seen running away from questions and were continuously misleading the public with false information.

"Now the Chief Minister is even talking about going to the Supreme Court but why he is going is beyond understanding," the BJP Vice President said.

He further said that hospitals and medical colleges of Himachal Pradesh were facing a shortage of doctors and stated that several hospitals did not have specialist doctors.

The BJP leader also said that Chamba and Sirmaur districts had the highest shortage of doctors, estimated to 42 per cent, which was revealed in the Comptroller and Auditor General report 2022-23 in the Assembly.

According to the report, in district and civil hospitals despite a provision of nine to 11 OPDs, there were only two to five OPDs.

Further, Bhardwaj said that despite equipment worth lakh rupees purchased, the patients did not get their benefits due to the lack of staff.

Further, he said, "Congress party leaders would now say that these were fabricated figures of BJP leaders but we would like to clearly state that the figures are from the government and are real.

Bhardwaj said that out of 18 health institutions examined in the CAG report, seven were running X-ray facilities without a license.

"Without license renewal, out of 25 selected institutions of the state, 12 health institutions were running blood banks without license renewal," he said.

Out of 575 primary health centres, 98 did not take permission and NOC from the State Pollution Control Board on the production of biomedical waste.

The sanctioned number of hospital beds had increased by 45.02 per cent, while the actual availability increased by 20.60 per cent during this period, the CAG report revealed.

Adequate beds were made available in IGMC, but in many wards two to three patients were found on one bed. In nine out of 12 district hospitals of the state, a shortage of beds ranging from eight to 71 per cent was found, as per the CAG report.

The BJP leader said that it was clearly visible that the Congress government and its leaders were not making Himachal self-reliant but were trying to make the State surrender.

Further, he added that the Chief Minister was the same who had said in the assembly elections that he would make Himachal self-reliant and as soon as the government was formed, he had compared the state with Sri Lanka in his own home district.

"The intentions of the CM and his leaders are clear, they are only thinking about their own interests and not about Himachal," Bhardwaj said. (ANI)

