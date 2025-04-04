Chelsea have dropped to the sixth spot in the English Premier League points table and next face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at home next. The Blues are involved in a top-four race with the likes of Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United and each and every remaining game is of significant importance. Opponent Tottenham Hotspur have dropped to the 14th spot in the standings and with two defeats in their last two matches, the team is struggling for positivity. Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Diogo Jota Scores As Liverpool Beats Everton 1–0 To Restore 12-Point Lead in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table.

Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke have returned to first team training but this game may be too soon for their return. Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack with Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto on the wings. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will form the double pivot in midfield. Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill will form the central defensive partnership for the home side.

Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, and Richarlison are all missing in action for Tottenham Hotspur. Dominic Solanke will be the lone striker in a 4-3-3 formation. Heung Min Son and Brennan Johnson will be the two wide attackers. Rodrigo Bentancur will look to be the enforcer in midfield, allowing James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr to venture forward and support the creative play. Premier League 2024–25: Bukayo Saka Scores in Arsenal’s Win Over Fulham on Injury Return; Anthony Elanga’s Goal Seals Nottingham Forest’s Victory Over Manchester United.

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2024-25 on Friday, April 4. The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Stamford Bridge and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Expect a fast-paced game with Chelsea securing a 2-1 victory at home.

