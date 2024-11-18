Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the INDIA bloc, and accused Congress party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of "ruining" former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision.

He further alleged that Jharkhand has lagged behind other states because these parties have deprived the state from the dvelopmental schemes run by the Centre.

"Congress, RJD, and JMM have worked towards ruining the vision of Atal ji. Naturally rich Jharkhand has lagged in development...The state lagged because it was deprived of the schemes by the Central government and development," CM Yogi said addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on Monday.

Attacking Congress, RJD and JMM further, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the money being recovered from the residences of the leaders of these parties is the amount sent by the Centre to implement the schemes.

"Money is being found at the residences of Congress and JMM leaders...Does this money belong to Congress, RJD or JMM? No, this money was sent by the PM for the development of the state which was looted by the people of JMM...Therefore I am here today to appeal to you all that the double-engine government is important for the state, for the development of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign has been the 'batenge to Katenge' slogan coined by Uttar Pradesh CM as a call for Hindu unity.

However, the slogan has been widely criticised by opposition leaders for its "communal overtone". It has sparked a war of words between the BJP and opposition parties, with critics arguing that the slogan promotes intolerance , while supporters interpret it as a call to resist forces seeking to divide society.

Ealier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Saraikela assembly constituency and former Chief Minister Champai Soren Monday exuded confidence about his party's victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections and said that the BJP will get a majority.

Speaking to ANI, Champai Soren said, "We will win in Jharkhand with a majority... Bangladeshi infiltration is the biggest issue in Santhal Pargana, we have to uproot the infiltrators."

State Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir also expressed confidence about the party's performance and forming the government in the state, saying that the alliance performed well in the first phase and will perform well in the second phase as well.

"We are confident that our performance will be good in the second phase as well. The alliance has performed well in the first phase as well. We hope that on November 23, our government will come with a bigger mandate than last time. We will form the government for the next five years and work of the people," said Mir.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections are undergoing polling in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

In the first phase, voting was conducted peacefully in the 43 constituencies on November 13. While elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20. (ANI)

