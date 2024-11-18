Mumbai, November 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Ramkumar Chaurasia as the WhatsApp Pramukh for Madhya Pradesh, marking a strategic push to enhance its communication and outreach at the grassroots level. Based in Bhopal and working in the private sector, Chaurasia will leverage the messaging platform to engage directly with the public, promoting the party's policies and initiatives through digital means.

As the BJP prepares for upcoming organisational elections, it has introduced a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its presence at the grassroots level. Recently, State BJP President VD Sharma assumed the role of booth head for Ward-80 in Bhopal, signalling the commencement of the "Booth Organisation Festival." The party has outlined a structure for each of the 65,015 booths across Madhya Pradesh, with 12 designated officials responsible for various roles. Kailash Gehlot Joins BJP: Former AAP Leader Switches Allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi (Watch Video).

Who is Ramkumar Chaurasia?

Ramkumar Chaurasia, an MSc graduate, is originally from the Raisen district and has lived in Bhopal for the past 30 years. He is associated with booth number 223 of the BJP and credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as a key factor in his decision to join the party. Chaurasia believes that Modi’s leadership has instilled national pride among young people and brought global recognition to India, motivating him to align with the BJP’s vision. PM Narendra Modi 'Dividing' Society, Will Have No Association with Those Allied With BJP, Says Sharad Pawar.

Chaurasia started by organizing small programs in his locality, but now, with his new role as the first WhatsApp head for BJP in Madhya Pradesh, he plans to use the platform to communicate the party’s ideology and government initiatives to voters in his booth area, strengthening the party’s outreach at the grassroots level.

What Are His Responsibilities?

His primary responsibility is to use the WhatsApp platform to engage directly with the public and promote the party's policies and initiatives to voters at the grassroots level. His task is to spread information about the party's policies, initiatives, and government schemes directly to voters, ensuring effective communication at the grassroots level. In his role, Chaurasia is expected to create and manage communication channels, engage with the local population, and strengthen the party's presence within his designated booth area. He will also help promote the BJP's ideology and keep voters informed about upcoming events and election-related updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).