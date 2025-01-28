New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora over AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal remarks on 'Yamuna poisoning' and urged them to take strict action against Kejriwal and Atishi.

"I am writing to you for strict and immediate action against Arvind Kejriwal who made shocking and irresponsible statements to the press yesterday alleging that Delhi's water supply had been 'poisoned' and that the neighbouring state's government had planned a 'genocide' against the people of Delhi," reads the letter.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said that a high-level investigation should be done into Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the BJP-ruled state was mixing "poison" into the Yamuna water and if the claim is true then immediate action should be taken against the Haryana government.

"I have written a letter that immediate action should be taken on this and a high-level investigation should be done. If this allegation turns out to be true that poison has indeed been spread, then take immediate action against the Haryana government. After seeing the letter of the CEO Water Board it seems to be a lie and nothing like this has happened, if this is the case then a case should be registered against them," Dikshit said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday created a controversy after he levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

"BJP's Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna. If this water had entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," the former Delhi chief minister alleged.

Kejriwal's remarks prompted sharp reactions from BJP. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini warned to file a defamation suit against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the pollution in the Yamuna River.

"For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for this statement; otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him," Saini said. (ANI)

