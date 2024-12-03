New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday, criticized the Congress party for using Parliament as a platform to implement its "Parivar ka agenda".

He also accused the party of prioritizing confrontation over consensus and disruption over dialogue, leading to a huge loss for taxpayers.

"After being badly thrashed in Maharashtra and Haryana elections, Congress, out of its sheer frustration, has started using Parliament as a platform for implementing its 'Parivar ka agenda'. It puts confrontation above consensus. It puts disruption above dialogue. If today they have all come to a conclusion that Parliament must function, it is certainly welcome. But the fact of the matter is that huge loss has been caused to the taxpayers because of this kind of attitude and approach of Congress..," he said.

Earlier, on Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-led central government of being responsible for the "washout" of proceedings since the start of the Winter Session of Parliament and alleged that the opposition leaders were "not allowed to speak".

"Who is responsible for this washout? It is the government that is responsible. Opposition wants discussion on issues of Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, Ajmer, unemployment... But our notices are not even mentioned and our leaders are not allowed to speak," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the fifth straight day without transacting substantial business over opposition demands.

"Today, on the fifth day of Parliament, the House was adjourned...We have demanded that the government should hold a two-day discussion on the 75th year of the Constitution," Ramesh said.

He said parties have different issues they want to focus on.

"Different parties have different perspectives, TMC has said that it is a part of the INDIA alliance but they sometimes have different agenda. They never said the Adani issue is not a major issue," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruprtion over demands of opposition parties with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating after meeting of floor leaders that members shared concern over the stalemate and "everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow." (ANI)

