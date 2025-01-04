Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar recently addressed the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna's praise of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Wadettiwar made it clear that any good work should be acknowledged without political bias, regardless of party affiliation.

He remarked, "Police take action against Naxalists, and that has been happening till now. C-60 (the special anti-Naxal force) was formed during the Congress tenure." Wadettiwar further emphasized that, "If good work happens, that needs to be praised, it should not have a political meaning."

On the recent Saamna article that lauded Fadnavis, Wadettiwar expressed that such recognition was appropriate when based on positive actions.

"When it comes to the article of Saamna, we don't have to derive wrong meaning from it. It writes good for good things, criticizes bad things," he stated, urging people not to read political agendas into it.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said they praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Saamana editorial as the state government had done a "commendable job" by getting the Naxalites operating in Gadchiroli district to surrender.

Raut hit out at the previous guardian minister of Gadchiroli, alleging that he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism. He said that Shiv Sena (UBT) appreciates that the Chief Minister has taken charge of Gadchiroli as the guardian minister.

"We have praised Devendra Fadnavis because the government has done a good job. Maharashtra is our state and a place like Gadchiroli which is affected by Naxalism - if the Naxalites surrendered and opted for the constitutional path - we welcome that. The earlier 'guardian minister' could have done that - but instead, he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism... We have worked with Devendra Fadnavis - that relation goes on, but we are in the opposition and we will continue to raise the issues as well," Raut told reporters in a press conference.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further said that Gadchiroli's development will be "good" for the entire Maharashtra. Raut said that they have appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well when he has done good work. (ANI)

