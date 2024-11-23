Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Counting of votes for bypolls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan began on Saturday amid tight security arrangements.

The counting began at 8 am, an official of the election department said.

Polling was held on November 13 in Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi and results will be declared after counting today.

The counting of postal ballot started first at 8 am. After this, counting of votes from EVM machines will start.

Counting of EVM votes of Jhunjhunu and Salumbar assembly constituencies will be completed in 22 rounds each, Ramgarh in 21 rounds, Deoli-Uniara and Khinvsar assembly constituencies in 20 rounds each, Dausa and Chaurasi in 18 rounds each.

