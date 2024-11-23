Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) The counting of votes for five assembly constituencies in Assam, where by-elections were held on November 13, began at 8 AM on Saturday, officials said.

Additional security forces have been deployed outside the polling stations in Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli assembly constituencies Thirty-four candidates are in the fray.

The counting of votes for the Dholai assembly constituency began at the Inter State Truck Terminal of Ramnagar, for Sidli at the District Centre of Kajalgaon, for Bongaigaon at Bongaigaon College, and for Behali and Samaguri constituencies at their respective district commissioner's Office.

Bypolls were held in the five assembly constituencies as these fell vacant following the election of their MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested three of the five constituencies- Behali, Samaguri and Dholai (SC), while its alliance partners AGP and UPPL put up candidates for Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST) seats respectively.

The Congress contested all the five constituencies.

Around 75.67 per cent of the total electors exercised their franchise in these five assembly constituencies.

