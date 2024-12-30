New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently granted bail to a man arrested in an alleged illegal arms supply network to the gangs of Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pehalwan. Delhi Police crime branch had busted the network after arresting the accused.

At the instance of accused Ajay alias Totla, another accused person named Shamim was arrested from Aligarh and 10 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered.

It is alleged that Shamim does supply illegal arms to Ajay who further supplies the same to one Vinay Pandit for use by the Chhenu Pehalwan gang.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Medha Arya on December 24, granted bail to Ajay alias Totla on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 20000 and surety bond in the like amount.

The accused was arrested on December 12, 2024, near the Delhi Noida Border and a stolen bike was recovered from him. An illegal weapon was also recovered at his instance from his house in Sangam Vihar.

Defence counsel argued that the recovery was planted upon the accused by the police. Advocate Sanjeev Malik argued that as per FIR secret information for the apprehension of the accused was recieved at 11 PM on December 11, 2024.

However, the accused was already arrested by the police at 10.41 PM on the same night. A PCR call was also made by his wife after he was taken in a private car, the counsel argued before the court.

A report was also called from the SHO concerned. The same was not filed by the SHO. After noticing all the facts, the court granted bail to the accused. (ANI)

