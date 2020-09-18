Mumbai (Maharashtra) [ India], September 18 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday requested the people of the city not to panic as no new restrictions have been imposed and said all exemptions as per the state government's guidelines will continue, after Section 144 was imposed in the country's financial capital due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The current prohibition on presence or movement in public places under Section 144 CrPC, is an extension of the previous prohibitory order. No new restrictions have been imposed. All exemptions as per Government of Maharashtra guidelines to continue," the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

The DCP PRO also issued a clarification, saying, "The DCP Operations issued an order under Section 144 CrPC yesterday, applicable in Mumbai city up to September 30. It is issued as per guidelines of the state government on August 31, regarding easing of restrictions, 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police."

Earlier, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked the people not to panic.

"No need to panic. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on August 31. No new restrictions have been imposed by the Mumbai Police. Please share and do not panic," he tweeted.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic with 11,45,840 cases registered so far, including 8,12,354 recoveries, 3,01,752 active cases and 31,351 deaths, according to the state health department.

As many as 24,619 fresh COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. (ANI)

