Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 8 am in the district from Thursday till further notice.

The District Magistrate informed that essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, a night curfew has also been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,689 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 27,509. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh stands at 8,924 with 30 deaths on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)