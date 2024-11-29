Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Friday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of challenging both the High Court's verdict and the Constitution "by appointing Vice-Chancellors according to his personal preferences."

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the governor's aim is to destabilise the functioning of universities.

Claiming that there have been nine court rulings against the governor, Govindan further alleged that Khan's actions are part of a saffronisation agenda.

The CPI(M) urged the Congress-led UDF to clarify its stance on the governor's actions.

"Strong protests will arise across campuses, and intense agitations will spread throughout Kerala against the governor's actions," he said during a press conference.

The controversy stems from the governor's appointment of Vice-Chancellors to technical and digital universities.

The CPI(M) alleged that the governor bypassed the High Court's directive in making these appointments.

"The governor's move was against the court's directive to consider candidates from the government-recommended list," Govindan alleged.

On Wednesday, the governor made the appointments in his capacity as Chancellor of the universities, prompting the CPI(M)-led state government to challenge the decision in the High Court.

