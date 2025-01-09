New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has introduced an online platform enabling the public to adopt retired sniffer and assault dogs, offering these loyal canines from India's largest paramilitary force a chance at a peaceful retirement.

This marks a groundbreaking step, as no security force has previously allowed public adoption of their trained dogs due to concerns about potential misuse of their advanced skills by anti-national elements.

This is the first-ever online service that allows common people to adopt retired sniffer and assault dogs from any of the seven Central Armed Police Forces.

Through this online adoption system of K9s or sniffer dogs, the CRPF has posted a systematic adoption process that would go through seven steps comprising an online selection of available dogs, online adoption application, review by the CRPF of these applications, final approval by authorities, meeting with K9s to assess compatibility, dog collection process with the signing of a dog adoption agreement, and post-adoption follow up.

The pictures of Baloo, Sweety, Tinu, Stealghpaws Belly, and Veeru of different age groups of 6 years to 12 years of different breeds like Mudhoul Hound, Labrador, Belgian Shepherd Malinois are posted on the online platform for their availability in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and other states.

Previously, retired dogs from central forces and state police were entrusted to registered NGOs or well-known organizations for their care.

Over 30 dogs are currently available for adoption through a stringent process overseen by the CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School (DBTS) near Bengaluru.

These dogs have participated in numerous operations against Naxals, in counter-insurgency, and counter-terrorism missions nationwide, often saving the lives of troops by detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and thwarting ambushes set by Maoists or terrorists, an officer told ANI.

The officer mentioned that the adoption is free of charge, and interested adopters can visit the force's website to view basic details and photos of the dogs available for adoption. They must complete a form outlining their motivation and intent for adopting a retired police K9, as well as specify how they plan to use the dog--whether as a companion, guard, or therapy dog--and provide information about the dog's proposed living arrangements. (ANI)

