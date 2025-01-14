New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday left for Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor to celebrate 'Veterans Day' with the Ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces.

"Leaving New Delhi for Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. Looking forward to celebrate 'Veterans Day' with the Ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Later in the day, the Defence Minister will be attending the event along with J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other senior military and civil officials.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting such interactive events in the honour of the Ex-Servicemen.

According to an official release, the event will be held under the aegis of Northern Command to honour the Armed Forces Veterans and Veer Naris.

Approximately 1,000 veterans from Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera, and Sunderbani are likely to attend the event. The event will also include the hoisting of a 108-foot National Flag and the inauguration of the Akhnoor Heritage Museum.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Department will present cultural performances reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.

As a special gesture, mobility equipment like motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and autorickshaws will also be distributed to the veterans.

The event reflects the Indian Army's respect and unwavering commitment to care for the Veterans and Veer Naris who have served the nation with pride and dedication, added the release.

Meanwhile, Pune, is set to host the prestigious Army Day Parade for the first time on 15 January 2025, marking a historic milestone.

The Army Day Parade commemorates Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa's appointment as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, symbolizing India's post-independence military leadership.

Traditionally held in Delhi, the parade began rotating to different cities in 2023, starting with Bengaluru, followed by Lucknow in 2024. Pune's selection for the 2025 parade highlights the city's historic ties to the Armed Forces and its role as the headquarters of the Indian Army's Southern Command.

This year's parade will take place at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, featuring marching contingents, mechanized columns, and technological exhibits. Highlights will include demonstrations of cutting-edge defense technologies such as drones and robotics, along with captivating performances like combat demonstrations and martial arts displays. (ANI)

