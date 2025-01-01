New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): On New Year's Eve, Delhi Police booked 35 bikers under operation 'Bullet Raja', for using modified silencers and performing stunts in the Jamia Nagar area of South-East Delhi, said a statement from Delhi police.

In addition to this, 673 persons were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act (Persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officers), and 131 vehicles were seized under Section 66 of the same act (Police to take charge of unclaimed property), added the statement.

Multiple offenders were counselled on the risks and consequences of their actions, turning the operation into an opportunity for both awareness and enforcement, read the statement.

According to the police, they remained fully alert and operational throughout December 31 and into the early hours of January 1. Their proactive measures aimed to prevent mishaps, maintain law and order, and foster a secure environment for the community.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth conduct and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year, throughout the city.

To keep check on drivers committing traffic violations, traffic staff were deployed on various strategic points. On December 31 , a special drive was carried out in entire Delhi and, a total of 4583 motorists were prosecuted for committing various violations which included 558 motorists for drunken driving, 35 for dangerous driving, 205 for Wrong Side, 35 for Triple Riding and 648 for without helmet and 63 vehicles were impounded on the spot.

Traffic Police deployed 88 teams, armed with breath analyzers to check drunken driving. Special pickets were also set-up to check stunts on motorcycles, over speed, reckless, zig-zag and dangerous driving in co-ordination with local police and PCR at major points.

While there were 4 deaths reported in fatal road accidents on New Year Eve of 2024, no death in fatal accident reported on the New Year Eve of 2025. This was made possible only due to the elaborate traffic arrangements laid out in the city to check the incidence of dangerous driving, rash & negligent driving and drunken driving. (ANI)

