New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Following Jawaharlal Nehru University's decision to conduct classes online due to severe pollution and the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Jamia Millia Islamia has also decided to shift to online classes until Saturday, November 23.

In an official notification on Tuesday, the university stated that "classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, with regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, November 25."

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Leader Gopal Rai Seeks Centre's Nod for Artificial Rain, Says PM Narendra Modi's Moral Responsibility To Intervene.

However, Jamia Millia Islamia clarified that the schedules for examinations and interviews will remain unchanged.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students of the University, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday, the 23rd of November, 2024. Regular classes in physical mode shall resume from Monday, the 25th of November 2024. The schedule of Examinations and Interviews shall remain unchanged," the notice read.

Also Read | Tata Prime 4400.S AMT Truck Launched in Saudi Arabia With Several Smart Features; Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi University decided to conduct classes online till November 23, with the regular classes in physical mode to be resumed from November 25.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also announced that physical classes shall be suspended for classes 10 and 12, along with the other classes, amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, and stated that all studies will be shifted online.

Earlier in Haryana, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, announced that all physical classes up to the 12th standard in Gurugram district will remain suspended from November 19 to November 23, 2024, or until further notice, as per directives from the Director of Secondary Education Haryana and after assessing the Air Quality Index (AQI) situation.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks. Meanwhile, in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi and NCR states to strictly implement GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures, as the AQI remains in the "severe" category.

This decision followed a sharp rise in Delhi's daily average AQI to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday, escalating further to 457 by 7 pm, prompting an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee. GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is a set of anti-air pollution measures implemented in the national capital and its surrounding areas based on the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP Stages III and IV are enforced when air quality becomes severe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)