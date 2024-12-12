New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana on Thursday, under which Rs 1,000 will be directly transferred to every eligible woman above the age of 18. The scheme will have an annual allocation of Rs 4,560 crore, according to an official statement from the Delhi government.

According to the cabinet note, approximately 38 lakh women may be eligible for the cash transfer scheme. To provide them Rs 1,000 per month, the scheme requires an annual budget allocation of Rs 4,560 crore.

Eligibility for the scheme includes women above 18 years of age who are residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with a valid Voter ID Card as of December 12, 2024, mentioned in the note.

The note also outlines exclusions from the scheme, including permanent government employees of the central or state government or local bodies, current or former elected women public representatives, women who have paid Income Tax in the last assessment cycle, and those benefiting from social security financial assistance schemes such as disability pension, old age pension, or financial assistance for women in distress, read the statement further.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday praised Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the first leader in the country to understand the challenges faced by women.

"Arvind Kejriwal, the prominent leader, is the first leader in the history of this country who understood the pain of women. The biggest concern for women is that they have to stretch out their hands before a man even for their humble needs. In childhood, it is before their parents, before their spouses when they grow up and in old age, before their children," CM Atishi told ANI.

"To fulfil this need, In March, this year, Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 1000 for women," CM Atishi said.

CM Atishi also mentioned that Kejriwal had announced Rs 1,000 for women earlier this year. However, due to his arrest, the transfer of the amount had been delayed.

"If Arvind Kejriwal would not have been sent to jail, then that amount would have been credited to the account of the women. The arrest of Kejriwal caused a delay, but in the process, many women approached him. They demanded more than Rs 1000 to fulfil their needs" she added.

She further announced that Kejriwal has promised that Rs 2,100 would be provided to each woman from the Delhi government once the new government is formed.

"To fulfil this demand of the women of Delhi, he promised today, that Rs 2100 would be given to every woman from the Delhi government after the formation of the new government, " CM Atishi said. (ANI)

