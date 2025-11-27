New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday attended the Financial Awareness Mega Camp organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the national capital. The event, aimed at enhancing financial literacy and reconnecting citizens with their unclaimed deposits, saw enthusiastic participation from residents, bank officials and financial experts.

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta praised the initiative and highlighted the growing financial awareness among citizens over the past decade. "We have seen a big participation from common people in banking in the last 10 years. Their awareness and concern for the government schemes related to the banking sector have increased," she said.

She emphasised the transformation in governance, particularly in ensuring direct benefit to the people. "Earlier, politicians used to say if we send one rupee, only 10 paise reaches the betterment of the people, but it has now become possible in Narendra Modi's governance that the whole one rupee reaches the common people, and you all have made a big part in that," Gupta noted.

Referring to the government's flagship initiative 'Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar', the Chief Minister called it a significant step toward accountability and transparency in the financial system. The scheme focuses on returning unclaimed funds, deposits and mutual funds to their rightful owners through streamlined processes and awareness drives.

"The vision to send the unclaimed fund, money and mutual fund back to the people with the 'Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar' scheme is a big step in a positive direction. This scheme is creating the government's direct relation to the common people and will also increase the accountability and transparency of the government," she said.

Calling the initiative "wonderful" and "unique", Gupta told ANI, "Crores of rupees of the public were lying in bank accounts in some form or the other... It is in the public interest that the public gets its money. There can be no more transparency than this. The biggest example of clear intentions and policies is that today, the public is getting its money. So far, people have received INR 85 crore."

She further said that the Delhi government, in collaboration with banks, will continue to organise such camps to ensure that people reclaim what is rightfully theirs. (ANI)

