New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to a day's judicial custody in a case related to alleged organised crimes.

Balyan was sent to judicial custody after a special court noted that the arguments on Delhi police application seeking his 10-day custody for interrogation in case lodged under the stringent MCOCA, would require more time.

The arguments on the police plea remained inconclusive and would resume on December 6.

