New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day with grandeur, the Kartavya Path comes alive with vibrant festivities and patriotic fervour.

The Delhi tableau, presented by its Art & Culture Department, symbolized the collective aspirations of the nation striving for excellence in education.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: 5000 Artists, 45 Dance Forms; Cultural Performance Covers Entire Kartavya Path for First Time (Watch Video).

It depicted Delhi as a hub of higher education, research, and technology, with universities investing in infrastructure and curriculum upgrades. The tableau highlighted world-class incubation centres and advancements in artificial intelligence, big data, and nanotechnology.

It showcased digitization and robotic technology in medicine, representing a new era of education. Symbolic representations of children flying high in various fields, a girl working with lab equipment, and a tree of knowledge growing from a laptop reflected progress in education.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: India Unveils Maritime Might With INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vagsheer on R-Day (Watch Video).

The tableau also paid tribute to efforts in preserving India's ancient art and culture.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu tableau represents the theme of 'Daman Aviary Bird Park and Kukri Memorial'-

The Union Territory's tableau highlighted its rich wildlife, fishing culture, and developmental progress. The front section depicted Daman's Walk-in Bird Aviary, home to rare and exotic bird species, symbolizing environmental conservation and eco-tourism.

The centrepiece showcased the Yellowfin Tuna, found along Diu's Arabian Sea coastline, and featured the region's advanced smart fishing harbour system integrating sensors, satellite communication, and drone access.

The rear section displayed coastal sand, shells, and marine artefacts, emphasizing natural beauty. A vibrant performance of the Machi Lok dance accompanied the tableau, celebrating the coastal lifestyle and traditions of the region.

These tableaux showcased India's diverse strengths and its constantly- evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.

Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', participated in the parade this year.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)