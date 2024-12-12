New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi Apoorva Gupta on Thursday shared details on the shooting incident in Kalyanpuri and said that the firing on the individual stemmed out of a long-term rivalry between two families.

The DCP said that the victim identified as Ravi Yadav (32) is a professional gym trainer. He was injured in the firing that took place last night at 12.30 am.

The official said that a search for the prime accused is underway. Two suspects had already been apprehended earlier.

Speaking to ANI, DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta said, "A firing incident was reported last night around 12:30, in Kalyanpuri PS. The victim was immediately shifted to LBS hospital, and his family then shifted him to Max Hospital Patparganj where further treatment is ongoing. The victim has been identified as Ravi Yadav, aged 32, a professional gym trainer."

"Ravi Yadav's family has a long-term rivalry with a family living in 13 Block, Kalyanpuri. These families keep filing complaints and RTIs against each other. Yesterday, in a sessions court in Karkardooma, a heated debate happened between the two sides, which allegedly led to this incident," said the DCP.

The official further said, "We are verifying the facts and the family's statement is yet to be taken. We are questioning two of the three names accused by the victim. The search for the prime suspect is ongoing."

Police arrested two individuals after a man was shot and injured in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi on Wednesday night.

According to Delhi Police, "A man was shot last night in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi and is currently hospitalised. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident."

Police said that the man was shot due to a long-standing family feud spanning 10 to 15 years.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

