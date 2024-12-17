New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a factory at N-63 Sector-1 Bawana Industrial area in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, fire department officials said.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control. Efforts to completely douse the flames were underway at the time of filing this report.

"Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.15 fire tenders were engaged to contain the flames," officials said.

No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported so far, they said.

Visuals showed black smoke billowing out of the factory.

The cause of the fire or the extent of damage caused is yet to be ascertained, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

