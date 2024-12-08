New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in two shops in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Gandhinagar police station of the Shahdara district.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

Visuals showed the shops engulfed in fire.

4-5 fire tenders have reached the spot and are engaged in dousing the fire.

Also Read | Delhi: UPSC Coach Claims IPS Trainee Broke Glass on His Head at Wedding in Kapashera Area, FIR Lodged (Watch Video).

There have been no reports of any casualties so far and further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district on Friday.

No casualties were reported in the incident and 12 fire tenders engaged in controlling the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)