By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): An important list of reports is pending to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly, but none of these reports have been presented so far.

Also Read | Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh: 8 Jawans, Driver Killed As Maoists Blow Up Security Vehicle in Bijapur District (Watch Videos).

Highly placed sources familiar with the development of these reports have told ANI that these reports likely include critical audits and assessments of various government programs and initiatives. The delay in presenting these reports may raise concerns about transparency and accountability in the Delhi Assembly.

According to a highly placed source reports relating to Government of NCT of Delhi not laid in the legislature are:

Also Read | Jammu Railway Division Inauguration: Historic Milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's Integration Into National Railway Network, Says PM Narendra Modi.

1-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021

2-Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 2021

3-Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021

4-Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended 31 March 2021

5-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.

6-Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi

7-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023

8-Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services

9-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation

10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 31 March 2022.

Earlier in December 2024, The Delhi LG censured Delhi CM Atishi for failing to present CAG reports before Assembly. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed concerns over the Delhi government's failure to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and urged the Legislative Assembly to convene a special session on December 19-20.

In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena emphasized the government's constitutional duty to present statutory audit reports before the legislature. He reminded the CM that these reports are crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability in government operations.

Saxena pointed out that despite consistent reminders, the CAG reports had been withheld for two years. He described the government's failure to lay these reports as a "deliberate lapse" and criticized the administration for its lack of transparency.

Referring to the Delhi High Court's recent order, Saxena highlighted an assurance from the Delhi government's counsel that the reports would be forwarded to the Speaker within two to three days. Saxena also criticized the government for convening only five sessions in the last five years.

With the current Assembly's term ending in February 2025, Saxena urged Atishi to consult with the Speaker and convene a special session to lay the CAG reports. He concluded the letter by sharing it with the Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition, underlining the bipartisan call for transparency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)