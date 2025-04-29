New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A man who smashed the head of his colleague in August 2019 with a blunt object for allegedly developing an intimacy with his wife has been awarded a life sentence by the Tis Hazari court.

The offence took place in a factory in the Rajouri Garden area in August 2019, and the convict had tried to give it the colour of death by electrocution.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (West) Vinod Kumar awarded the life sentence to Naushad Alam for the offence of murder of Shakeel Ahmed.

Additionally, the court also sentenced Alam to one year's imprisonment for destruction of evidence.

The court convicted the accused, based on circumstantial evidence and testimony of witnesses, particularly the factory owner, Sumeet Arora.

While convicting the accused, the court recorded the testimony of the witness. "It is also clear that it is not a case of death by electrocution", the court added.

"The injuries are multiple and therefore, it is clear that it is a case of culpable homicide amounting to murder as the injuries appear to have been inflicted with intention to cause death of Shakeel Ahmed and therefore, the case falls within the definition of murder defined under Section 300 of IPC punishable under Section 302 of IPC," the court said in judgement dated April 28.

The court said that testimony shows that the defence has not disputed that it is a case of death by injuries caused to the head of the deceased with a blunt object.

Additional Public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava argued that there is a strong motive of an illicit relationship which has stimulated the accused to commit this crime. Hence, it is prayed that the accused be convicted. The court has rejected this submission as the motive of the crime. (ANI)

