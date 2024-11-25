New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested two notorious members of the Saddam Gauri gang following a brief encounter, as per an official release.

The two arrested people have been identified as Suraj alias Murdery and Faiz alias Pathan.

The accused were planning to kill his rival gang member, the release stated.

Accused Suraj alias Murdery sustained bullet injuries on his left leg in the exchange of fire. Suraj has been a desperate criminal, involved in 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, arms act, snatchings etc.

"On November 17, team received specific information about the movement of some desperate criminals in the area of Talab Wala Park, JJ Colony Bindapur, Delhi who were about to commit the crime," the release read.

"A trap was laid at and around Talab Wala park near place of information where two persons were spotted, sitting near the boundary wall. The duo were asked to surrender but one of them, whose name later came to known as Suraj alias Murdery whipped out his pistol and started firing upon members of police teams in order to escape on the instigation of co-accused Faiz alias Pathan," the release read.

Members of police teams also fired in self-defence and accused Suraj alias Murdery sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and he fell down on the ground. Whereas, another accused Faiz alias Pathan was overpowered and disarmed.

Suraj alias Murdery was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital, Delhi.

"A total of five rounds were fired from both sides i.e., two rounds by accused Suraj alias Murdery and three rounds by the police team. Two pistols of .32 bore with two fired cartridges and two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of accused Suraj alias Murdery and Faiz alias Pathan," the release read.

A case has been registered at Police Station Dabri in this regard under appropriate sections of law, which is pending investigation.

"Accused Suraj alias Murdery, resident of Holi Chowk, Pochan Pur, Delhi, aged 19 years. He is an active member and shooter of the notorious Md Saddam Gauri Gang. He was recently released on bail in October 2024 in a murder case and started committing crime. He studied up to 8th class and started committing crimes with associates to earn easy money and also became addicted to drugs," the release read.

Previously, he is involved in more than 10 cases of Murder, Attempt to Murder, Robbery, Snatchings etc.

"Accused Faiz Khan alias Pathan had also been released on bail recently in October 2024. He studied till 7th class and started committing crimes with his associates to make easy money. Also, he had been irked as his parents had separated their ways in his childhood days only and he started living with his maternal uncle, who was again a desperate criminal of PS Dabri and was also involved in murder," the release read.

He also became addicted to drugs. Previously, he was involved in more than two cases of Attempt to Murder and Arms Act.

"A few days ago, he had bought an illegal country-made pistol and two live rounds for Rs. 4,500 from Noor-e-Ellai, Bhajan Pura, Delhi on the direction of Suraj alias Murdery to commit murder of his rival gang member Veera - a Bindapur resident," the release read.

On November 17 at about 10.00 PM, he joined Suraj alias Murdery at Talab Wala Park, Bindapur, Dabri with pistol to commit murder of Veera resident of Bindapur, Delhi. But police came there and asked them to surrender. He asked Suraj to fire upon police party instead surrender, the release said. (ANI)

