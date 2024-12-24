New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a wanted murder case accused, following a brief encounter in the Seelampur area on Monday night, police said.

During the encounter, the accused identified as Talib sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to the hospital, police said.

A bullet also struck the jacket of one of the police officers present. Additionally, an illegal pistol was seized from the suspect, police said.

In another development, a 21-year-old youth died and another man was critically injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday after being stabbed by three juveniles, police said.

The accused juveniles were later apprehended, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aman (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the injured person as Pawan (45).

According to the police, multiple teams were formed after the incident, and within 2 hours all three juveniles were caught.

As per the police's initial investigation, the motive behind the crime was previous enmity and abuse.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

