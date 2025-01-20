New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of illegal firearm suppliers with the arrest of its three members and recovery of several firearms.

The operation was carried out by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police of North district. The recovered items included five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols (desi kata) and 28 live cartridges.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused were also involved in supplying firearms to criminals involved in the infamous Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023.

Among the three accused, two of them have been involved in the supplying of illegal firearms for the past 20 years.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 5 as the Model Code of Conduct is enforced.

Earlier on January 19, Delhi Police nabbed a liquor supplier for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics team of the South-West District apprehended one supplier and seized one van along with a consignment of illicit liquor, including Desi and English whiskey.

The accused has been identified as Sagar @Monti, a resident of Ratiram Bag, Village Palam, New Delhi. He was caught while attempting to smuggle a large consignment of illicit liquor into Delhi from Haryana while one of the main accused Amit Palamia has escaped from the spot.

The action was taken after the police received the secret information that a notorious liquor supplier, Amit Palamia is attempting to transport illicit liquor into Delhi. Acting on the information, the police laid a trap near the Green Orchid Farm on the Dwarka Expressway, where they intercepted a van. (ANI)

