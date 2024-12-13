New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Amid rumours of him shifting to other constituency, AAP supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that he will contest from his New Delhi seat in the upcoming assembly polls.

Kejriwal asserted that the contest in the New Delhi constituency will be a battle between the "CM sons and the common man".

The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, the son of three-time CM Sheila Dikshit, while the BJP may field Parvesh Verma, the son of former chief minister Minister Sahib Singh Verma, against him.

Speaking at 'Agenda Aaj Tak' programme here, Kejriwal said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will also not shift to any other seat and contest from her Kalkaji constituency.

"There will be no change. I will contest from New Delhi seat and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji," he said when asked about the possibility of changing seats by them.

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections in his name and asserted that his party will come back to power for the fourth time with a good mandate.

"This election is being fought in the name of Kejriwal and I will become the chief minister of Delhi," Kejriwal said, adding that Chief Minister Atishi was a "temporary" arrangement to fill the gap created due to his arrest in the excise policy case.

Responding to the controversy and the BJP's allegations on him of living in a "Sheeshmahal" as the chief minister, Kejriwal said the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi was meant for the Delhi chief minister.

"I lived there as the chief minister of Delhi. If someone else becomes the chief minister of Delhi, he will live there. I did not build the bungalow. It was built by the PWD," he said and pointed out that he used to live in slum when he was an activist.

The BJP has started raising this issue since he vocally started talking about the "bad" law and order situation in Delhi and how gangsters were flourishing, said Kejriwal.

"The BJP is contesting the assembly polls with 'Kejriwal Hatao' mission while my mission is 'Delhi Bachao'," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal also claimed that his former deputy and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia himself offered his Patparganj seat to well-known educator Avadh Ojha after he joined the party.

"It was an understanding between the two of them," he said. Sisodia will now contest from the Jangpura seat.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are emerging as a triangular contest involving the ruling AAP and the opposition parties BJP and Congress.

When asked why there was no alliance of the AAP with the Congress, both partners in INDIA bloc, with whom the party shared seats in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Kejriwal said the situations at the state level are different.

The AAP supremo declined to comment on his party's stance regarding the growing demand within the INDIA bloc to appoint West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the new head of the alliance, currently chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

