Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Terming dowry as a social stigma, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday asked all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to strictly enforce the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 to make Odisha a dowry-free state.

Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, issued this instruction to sub-collectors or SDMs, who are designated as Dowry Prohibition Officers here during a meeting on implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Also Read | Indian Army’s ‘Sambhav’ Smart Phone Used During China Border Talks for Secure Communication.

Addressing the conference, Parida said dowry is not a tradition, not a culture or a personal matter but a social stigma. Even after 60 years of the enactment of the Act, dowry tradition still prevails in the society, she said.

The DyCM said that there is a need for a grassroots discussion and debate on the issue under the supervision of the SDMs to make Odisha a dowry-free state.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 'Bring a Stretcher, I'm Saif Ali Khan', Auto Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Recalls Bollywood Actor's Words (Watch Video).

It is the responsibility of the administrative officers to effectively implement the laws intended to protect the citizens. Therefore, as the Dowry Prohibition Officer, the role of the sub-collector is very important for strict implementation of the Act, she pointed out.

Under this Act, the Dowry Prohibition Officers have been empowered to take preventive measures, investigate and collect evidence in dowry cases.

The successful enforcement of every Act depends on proper and timely implementation and widespread public awareness, Parida said.

In today's digital era, she directed the Sub-Collectors to create public awareness about the dowry law through social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)