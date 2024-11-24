Imphal, Nov 24 (PTI) Hitting out at Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena who advocated for "separate administrative units" for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to end the ethnic conflict, Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba on Sunday said he should not "cross the line" and must stop the interference.

Vanlalvena, a leader of BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), called for the removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur as the "the first and immediate step" to contain the violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

"My friend, Don't cross the line.. Please confine in your state issues.. Stop interferences in Manipur 's issues.. Be a good neighbour," Sanajaoba said in a post on X, sharing a news report of Vanlalvena's comments.

In an interview with PTI, the Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram pitched for a two-step solution to end the ethnic violence in Manipur.

"Imposition of President's Rule is inevitable for the immediate solution. During such period, the Centre should thoroughly study the situation and demarcate lands occupied by both Meiteis and tribal communities," he said on Friday night.

Vanlalvena said the two communities should be administered separately as the divide is "very wide".

"The hill tribes can't go to the valley. Similarly, the Meiteis no longer dare to go to the hill areas. New administrative units should be created in lands occupied by both the Meiteis and the ethnic Kuki-Zo people to bring a lasting solution and end the conflict," he added.

The Kuki-Zo people of Manipur share ethnic ties with Mizos.

