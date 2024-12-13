Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 12 kg of gold worth Rs 9.6 crore concealed inside a consignment of DJ lights smuggled through the air cargo complex in Mumbai, according to an official release.

Three kilogrammes of gold were concealed inside each DJ light. In total, 12 kg of gold worth Rs 9.6 crore was recovered from the consignment, the release stated.

Subsequent investigations led officers to a warehouse where 68 DJ lights were found with cavities designed for gold smuggling using the same modus operandi. It is estimated that a large quantity of gold has been smuggled into the country by the syndicate in the past. Two persons involved in the smuggling have been arrested, the release added.

Signifying remarkable success against gold-smuggling syndicates, DRI Mumbai has seized about 48 kg of smuggled gold in the past week alone. Such operations underscore DRI's commitment towards curbing gold smuggling. (ANI)

