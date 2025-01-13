New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Five people, including two juveniles, were nabbed in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man that took place early Monday, an officer said.

The incident happened when Usman and Sartaj were on their way home after meeting an acquaintance in Seelampur, the officer said.

Around 2.10 am, they were accosted by three-four men near Shanti Mohalla in the Old Seelampur area.

The group, reportedly drunk, asked the two what they were doing in the area and beat them. Some labourers intervened and forced the attackers to flee.

According to the officer, Sartaj called a friend, Mobin, who came with a few more people, and the group found the attackers near a tea stall and confronted them.

Another fight ensued between the two groups, during which, a youth, Raja, stabbed Sartaj in the chest. Sartaj was rushed to a hospital but succumbed.

In the wake of the incident, police formed several teams to hunt down the attackers.

"Over 80 CCTV cameras were analysed, mapping the suspects movements before and after the crime. Within hours, police apprehended Raja (18), Yusuf (23), Umesh (22), and two juveniles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused, returning from a drinking party, picked the fight unprovoked. After the first scuffle, they regrouped at the tea stall, where the fatal confrontation occurred.

Raja confessed to stabbing Sartaj when Umesh was overpowered by the other group, Gautam said.

