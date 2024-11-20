New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has conducted searches in multiple states as part of a money laundering probe against some Gujarat-based criminals who "illegally" fell trees from various wildlife sanctuaries and forests in the state.

The raids were carried out at 13 premises in Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana and Rs 30 lakh of "unexplained" cash, digital devices and "incriminating" documents have been seized, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from an FIR filed by the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of the Mandvi South range in the Surat forest division for alleged illegal smuggling of Khair (Acacia catechu) wood.

The forest department allegations state that accused Mustaq Adam Tasiya, Mohd. Tahir Ahmed Hussain and others were involved in the illegal cutting of Khair trees from wildlife sanctuaries, without permission of the forest authorities, in various districts of Gujarat like Vyara (Tapi district headquarters), Tapi, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Narmada.

They allegedly transported and sold this wood across state borders and destroyed and damaged the natural habitat of wildlife, the ED said.

