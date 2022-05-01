One of the most significant festivals of Islam, Eid ul-Fitr (also known as Eid al-Fitr or just, Eid) will be observed in the month of May, as soon as the Shawwal moon is sighted in the sky. Eid 2022 date in India is likely to be May 2 and last until May 3. The verbatim meaning of the Muslim festival of breaking the fast. The occasion of Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan. People celebrate the festival by showing gratitude to Allah by offering a special prayer known as Salat Al Eid. People share lovely wishes and greetings with their family and friends on the festival day. Here's a collection of Eid Mubarak images, Eid ul-Fitr 2022 wishes, Eid greetings, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2022 wishes, Eid Saeed wishes, Have a Happy Eid messages, WhatsApp status and Facebook quotes.

Wishes For Eid al-Fitr 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads May This Special Day Bring Peace, Joy, Happiness, and Prosperity to Everyone. Wishing You a Very, Very Happy Eid al-Fitr.

HD Greeting Reads May Allah Has Mercy on Us and Forgives Us for All Our Past Wrong Doings. May He Help Us Be Better Human Beings. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

HD Wallpaper Reads Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak! May the Blessings of Allah Be With You and Your Family Forever and Always

WhatsApp Status Reads Sending Love and Warm Greetings of Eid ul-Fir to You and Your Loved Ones. May Your Feast Be Abundant This Eid!

Facebook Status Reads May the Year Ahead Be Fruitful and Happy for Your Home, Your Family and Especially for You. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak GIF Images

