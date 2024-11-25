Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Amid a tussle for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are likely to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later tonight.

The trio will be attending a private event in the national capital and later meet the BJP's top leadership to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra, sources said.

Amid hectic parleys, two-time chief minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time, however, Shiv Sena leaders are stressing that Eknath Shinde should continue as the CM.

NCP leaders are also voicing their support for the party chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Earlier BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Mahayuti's victory will continue to "inspire our Maharashtra" to realize the dream of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This victory of the Mahayuti has given a new direction only because of your support. This success will continue to inspire our Maharashtra to realize the dream of a developed India with a developed Maharashtra under the leadership of Hon. Modiji with a progressive and inclusive future," Devendra Fadnavis said in an open letter to the people of Maharashtra. Fadnavis thanked the people for their trust in the alliance.

"The grand victory of the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 is not only of the BJP-Mahayuti but of the trust of every citizen of Maharashtra. I bow down to the people of Maharashtra for the trust you have shown and the love you have given," he said.

"Hard work, unity, the blessings of my beloved sisters and the trust shown by the entire people of Maharashtra in the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji are the real architects of this victory. I will forever be indebted to the leaders, office bearers, friends and every dedicated worker of all the constituent parties of the Mahayuti, who have been working tirelessly to reach out to the voters over the past few days," he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, and the NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats. The BJP demonstrated an impressive strike, winning 132 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20 and the results were declared on November 23. (ANI)

