Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Amidst the suspense over Maharashtra's Chief Minister, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Tuesday rushed to a hospital in Thane after his health condition showed no sign of improvement, sources said today.

Doctors have advised full examination of his health. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

Responding to reporters queries on his health,Shinde was head saying "badhiya hai [all good]".

The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday to recuperate from illness and returned to Mumbai on December 1.

Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government scheduled to be held on December 5.

Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Eknath Shinde on Monday to discuss preparations for the swearing-in ceremony. Mahajan had told reporters that the caretaker Chief Minister was recovering well.

He also underlined that there are no conflicts among the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance.

"I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation. He also discussed preparations for December 5, and I shared some thoughts as well. We have a lot of work to do for the people of the state, and we are going to work together for them," Girish Mahajan told reporters after his meeting with Shinde.

On Thursday evening, Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis (widely considered the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's position), Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the ongoing deadlock over the Chief Ministerial role. (ANI)

