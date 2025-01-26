New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, the President's Bodyguard, also known as the "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak," marked its presence at Kartavya Path as it escorted President Droupadi Murmu at the start of the grand parade, celebrating India's 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Showcasing India's rich history, traditions, and culture, the President's Bodyguard, led by Commandant Colonel Amit Berwal, proudly displayed its military discipline and strength.

The President's Bodyguard, mounted on their magnificent bay and dark bay-colored horses, marched in unison with Colonel Berwal riding alongside the President's Buggy on his charger, Glorious, with second-in-command Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind on the left of the buggy, mounted on Sultan. The Buggy was led by Naib Risaldar Jitender on Longstride.

At the heart of the procession was the "Nishaan Toli," carrying the two Nishaans of the Regiment. The front division of the Bodyguard was commanded by Risaldar Major Vijay Singh, mounted on Vardaan, while, behind the President's Buggy, the Trumpeter, astride Alexander, followed the Nishaan Toli.

The 'Rashtrapati Angrakshak,' or the President's Standard of Bodyguard, was carried by Risaldar Harmit Singh on Ace, while the 'Regimental Nishaan' that is Regimental Standard was held by Risaldar Rajender Singh on Amigo. The rear division was commanded by Risaldar Satnam Singh on Arjun.

The President's Bodyguard is entrusted with the rare honour of carrying two standards, a privilege granted only to this regiment. The privilege was granted to the regiment back in November 2023 by the President, which the President's Bodyguard carries with great pride.

The Angrakshak uniform, worn during winter, consisted of a blue and gold ceremonial pagri, a red Angrakha with a gold girdle, white gloves, white breeches, and black long boots with spurs. The lances, known as Ballam, were 9 feet 9 inches long and handmade, bearing the traditional red and white 'Cavalry Colours' symbolizing the ethos of 'Angrakshak.'

Officers and junior commissioned officers carried the Kirach, a cavalry sabre. The mounts, adorned with traditional shabracks, throat ornaments, and white browbands, added to the ceremonial display.

The President's Bodyguard represents India's horse cavalry tradition, with its horses referred to as 'Surya Putra,' born out of 'Manthan.'

This year also marks the Diamond Jubilee (75 years) of the regiment as The President's Bodyguard's designation. Their presence at the Republic Day parade is not only a demonstration of military excellence but also a tribute to the nation's unwavering spirit and dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty.

The bodyguards showcased their ceremonial duties as a testament to India's military heritage as an "Airborne Cavalry Regiment," which is unique not just in India but across the world.

With a legacy of bravery, the President's Bodyguard has seen action in significant military operations, including 1962 at Chushul (Sino-Indian War), 1965 in the Western Theatre (Indo-Pak War), 1988 "Operation Pawan" in Sri Lanka and during "Operation Vijay" in 1999 (Kargil War). It has also served in peacekeeping operations globally and in high-altitude areas like Siachen Glacier during "Operation Meghdoot."

This regiment continues to maintain a strict standard of excellence, with personnel chosen for their physical fitness and horsemanship. The horses, bred by the Remount Veterinary Corps, are also an integral part of the regiment's strength, with each mount reaching a height of 15.2 hands.

Their motto, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," resonates deeply, as the troops continue to serve with pride and honour, carrying the legacy of India's military past into the future.

Notably, this year, India invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

President Murmu will be unfurling the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country. (ANI)

