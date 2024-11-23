Latur, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP nominee Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker Shivraj Patil, was defeated by Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, son of late Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, in Latur City constituency by 6,973 votes.

As votes are being counted for the Maharashtra assembly polls held on November 20, Amit Deshmukh polled 1,12,518 votes and Patil Chakurkar 1,05,545.

In Latur Rural, BJP MLC Ramesh Karad defeated Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, brother of Amit Deshmukh, by 6,595 votes.

Karad bagged 1,12,051 votes while Dhiraj Deshmukh secured 1,05,456 votes.

Out of six constituencies in Latur district, Mahayuti won five constituencies.

In Ausa constituency, BJP's sitting MLA Abhimanyu Pawar defeated his Shiv-Sena (UBT) challenger Dinkar Mane by a margin of 35,000 votes.

In Nilanga, BJP's former minister and candidate Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar triumphed over Congress's Abhay Salunke by 13,740 votes.

In Ahmedpur-Chakur, NCP MLA Babasaheb Patil won by 30,000 votes.

In the reserved constituency of Udgir, state minister Sanjay Bansode clinched victory with a significant 92,000 margin over his NCP (SP) rival Sudhakar Bhalerao.

