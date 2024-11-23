Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Nagpur on Saturday night after the Mahayuti scored a stupendous victory in elections.

Fadnavis and other leaders were welcomed by Gadkari and his wife.

The BJP has won 128 seats and leading in four in the results of 280 of 288 constituencies declared so far. Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde won 56 and is ahead in one seat, while NCP bagged 40 constituencies, leading in 1.

