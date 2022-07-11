Kota (RJ), Jul 11 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in Atru town of Baran district, police here said.

The man had allegedly been raping his 15-year-old daughter for the past four months, police said.

He was booked after the girl and her friend came to Atru Police Station late Saturday night and filed a complaint against her father of sexually exploiting her for months, Station House Officer Ramkishan Godara said.

The minor in her complaint alleged that her father had been raping her for the last four months in a drunken state, he said.

She said that her father had remarried after the death of her mother around three years ago, but her step mother, having fed up with his alcohol addiction, left the house around six month ago.

She said that her father had been raping her every night almost since her stepmother left.

The girl has a younger brother and a sister who live with her in the house, the SHO said.

Following the complaint, police lodged a case of rape under sections of IPC and the POCSO Act and investigated the matter, Gorada said.

The girl underwent a medical examination on Sunday and recorded her statements under section 164 before a magistrate on Monday, following which police arrested her father, he said.

The victim is a class 5 dropout as her father pulled her out of the school after the death of her mother three years ago, police said.

