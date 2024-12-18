New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at Udaan Bhawan in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Tuesday, a fire officer said, adding that the sound of an explosion was heard.

Vinay Kumar, Fire Officer added that there was no loss of life reported in the fire incident which broke out inside the battery room of the basement.

"The fire broke out at Safdarjung Enclave Airport, it was 'Udaan Bhawan' and there was work going on inside its basement. The fire broke out inside the battery room in the basement," he said.

The official said that the fire had been brought under control.

"It took 1-2 hours to douse the fire. There isn't much loss...as per the information we got, an explosion sound was heard and then smoke started coming from the area..." he added. (ANI)

