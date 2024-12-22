Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in an electronics company in Noida Sector 65 on Sunday, according to the police.

As per the police, around 15 fire tenders and 75 firefighters are present at the site and efforts are underway to douse the fire, which broke out in the basement of an electronics company in Block A of Sector 65.

Speaking to ANI, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said, "This morning, a fire broke out in the basement of an electronics company in Block A of Sector 65."

"Around 15 vehicles and 75 firefighters are present at the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire," Noida DCP Avasthy said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

