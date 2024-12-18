Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a market in the MI Road area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday evening, gutting three shops, police said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Congress Workers Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP-Ruled Uttar Pradesh, Assam Governments; Says Kin Must Get Justice.

Hawa Singh, SHO of Jalupura Police Station, said the fire occurred at around 8.15 pm. Locals alerted the authorities, and the fire department was quickly informed.

"I was patrolling when, at around 8:15 pm, a local informed me about the fire in a shop in the car market. I immediately informed the control room. The fire brigade arrived and controlled the fire. There were no injuries or casualties. Three shops were affected, and the extent of the loss is yet to be determined. The fire was brought under control within an hour," said the SHO.

Also Read | Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra To Resume Soon? India and China Discuss Resumption of Yatra, Border Peace During NSA Ajit Doval's Beijing Visit.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)