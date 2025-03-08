New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Fit India Pink Cyclothon Season 2, named "Shashakt Nari," was flagged off in Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking to ANI, Tahsin Zahid, CEO, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC) said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, we want everyone including men, women and transgenders to work towards promoting women health and fitness. We are not doing professional cycling here, but we call families and the general public to come and support the event with the cause 'Healthy Women Healthy Nation'..."

The event aims to encourage people to focus on the health and fitness of women, contributing to the overall well-being of society.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women's Day, extended her greetings to all women across the country. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all sisters and daughters," the President's Secretariat said in a release.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also greeted the people of the state, especially the women power, on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8. He said that without the cooperation of women power, the complete development of any society or nation cannot take place. Shakti is worshipped in Indian culture, women are also a guide and source of inspiration in the society. (ANI)

